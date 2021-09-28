Condado Tacos opening 4th Indianapolis-area location in Noblesville

The build-your-own taco restaurant on Cabela Parkway will open Oct. 7.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Popular build-your-own taco restaurant Condado Tacos announced it will open a fourth Indianapolis-area location in Noblesville.

The restaurant will open Oct. 7 in Saxony Place at 14165 Cabela Pky.

During the grand opening celebration, the first 100 guests in line on Oct. 7 will receive a "Year of Yum": a free taco every week for a year. They'll also get a limited-edition t-shirt.

All guests who visit Oct. 7 will receive a free taco with purchase and $5 signature margaritas. Doors will open at 11 a.m. following a ribbon cutting.

Let the countdown begin, Noblesville! Condado No. 28 opens in just TWO WEEKS 🎉 What better way to celebrate than with... Posted by Condado Tacos on Thursday, September 23, 2021

"Opening our fourth location in the Indianapolis market this year is partly in response to the incredible love Indianapolis residents have for Condado Tacos and a reflection of our passion to welcome them for even more crave-worthy tacos and margs," said Chris Artinian, president and chief executive officer of Condado Tacos.

Following the grand opening, Condado Noblesville will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.