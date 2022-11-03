Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew.
Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
Police arrived at the home and found a man who had been shot. The victim, who police said was speaking with officers at the scene, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.
His condition is not known at this time.
Detectives said the homeowner is being cooperative in the investigation.
