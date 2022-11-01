UPDATE: Victim of east Indianapolis shooting dies

Police responded to the shooting at 40th & Emerson shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died from injuries they received in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a victim who had apparently been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they died from their injuries.

There is no information at this time about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.