UPDATE: Victim of east Indianapolis shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died from injuries they received in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.
The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a victim who had apparently been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they died from their injuries.
There is no information at this time about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.
(NOTE: The video in the player above is a report on the 31 homicides reported in Indianapolis during the month of October.)