Man dies months after east side shooting, death ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man who was shot on the east side of Indianapolis in June died from complications related to his injuries.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday, June 27.

Police were called to the 1400 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near the intersection of 16th Street and North Sherman Drive.

They arrived to find 28-year-old Gregory Ware with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was released more than two months later.

IMPD said Ware died due to complications from his injuries on Sept. 4.

More than a month later, on Oct. 28, the coroner's office ruled Ware's death a homicide.

Detectives continue to investigate the case, working to uncover what led up to the now-fatal shooting.

Police are adding Ware's death to the number of homicides in October, bringing the total to 31 homicides in 31 days and making it the deadliest month this year.

The city saw a similar trend in 2021, with 34 homicides in October and in 2020 with 31 homicides in the month. Both years, October saw more murders than any other month.

Police investigating Ware's death are asking anyone with information to call Det. Ron Clayton at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov.