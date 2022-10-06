Community effort to curb violence in Martindale Brightwood neighborhood

In recent years, Martindale Brightwood has been considered a hotspot for crime. It’s why the city has invested millions of dollars into the area.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third year in a row, Indianapolis saw at least 30 homicides in October.

So 13News combed through the majority of these deadly shootings to pinpoint where the violence is happening.

Even though a lot of it is spread out across the city, several homicides happened last month near the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood on the city’s near northeast side.

The most recent death happened on Friday evening. IMPD responded to a 29-year-old man shot and killed on Wheeler Street near 25th Street and Parker Avenue.

It’s a sad reality that community groups in the area are trying to fix.

“You can cure it. It’s not that hard. You have to want to be able to do something new. You have to be able to listen to the people in the community,” said Phyllis Banks.

Banks has called the Martindale Brightwood Neighborhood home for four years now.

Recently she became the board president of One Voice, a local group that is working to cut down on crime and improve the quality of life in the area.

Banks says there needs to be more opportunities for quality education and a bigger focus on self-sustainability.

“One Voice is basically vowed to be the voice of the community,” Banks said. “We are exterminating these old ideas and old practices that have clearly not worked.”

In recent years, Martindale Brightwood has been considered a hotspot for crime. It’s why the city has invested millions of dollars into the area.

Last year, it was selected as a Lift Indy Neighborhood. The city plans to invest $3.5 million over three years to help improve housing and economic growth.

This year the Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation was awarded an elevation grant from the city to address root causes of violent crime and empower neighborhoods.

But when it comes to seeing these changes, Banks is confident it will happen, saying she sees small changes every day.

“I am very confident in who we really are in Martindale Brightwood and what we can accomplish, and I know we can come together and make it happen,” Banks said

You can learn more about One Voice here.