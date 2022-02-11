Completion date for North Split construction threatened by multiple concerns

We've learned pandemic-related supply chain challenges could delay the official completion of the project.

INDIANAPOLIS — Frustration continues as drivers try to navigate an ongoing highway construction project around downtown Indianapolis.

Work at the North Split is intended to improve safety and remove a daily traffic bottleneck.

And while motorists deal with the delays associated with the massive construction effort, there's another concern, and it may cause the estimated completion date to be pushed to next year.

"We're pushing as hard as we can to open the North Split to traffic by the end of the year," said Natalie Garrett, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The interchange, built nearly 50 years ago, has been under construction since the winter of 2020. Now we've learned pandemic-related supply chain challenges could delay the official opening.

"We're seeing longer lead times on a number of materials and supplies that are needed to move forward to complete the project," Garrett said.

She added INDOT is working with suppliers and contractors to also address workforce challenges.

"We are bringing on additional crews from other projects as we can as other projects wrap up," Garrett said.

An all-hands-on-deck approach, hinging on supply chain deliveries.

"We're hopeful those timelines will decrease, especially as other construction projects in the region, across the state, begin to wrap up," said Garrett.

Parts of the North Split won't open all at one time, but rather incrementally. INDOT asks drivers to to be patient as they are nearing the end of this project.