North Split lane changes coming Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday.
After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge.
Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane so they can get to the Michigan Street exit ramp.
With the change, drivers will not be able to get on I-70 west from North Rural Street and Keystone Avenue.
Drivers will still be able to exit at Meridian Street.
The shift should be complete by Monday.