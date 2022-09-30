North Split lane changes coming Saturday

After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge.

INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday.

Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane so they can get to the Michigan Street exit ramp.

With the change, drivers will not be able to get on I-70 west from North Rural Street and Keystone Avenue.

Drivers will still be able to exit at Meridian Street.