Indianapolis leaders highlight West Market Street reconstruction

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders highlighted the reconstruction of West Market Street downtown on Tuesday.

The improvements complement recent repairs to East Market Street. They also will help extend the life of the historic brick road.

“The project highlighted today represents our commitment to maintaining our city’s history, as well as our infrastructure at large,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The mayor said people will get to see all the improvements, come January.

The $500,000 project is one phase of an annual assessment of the brick pavers for the following four years.