Caleb Swanigan to be honored on Purdue men's basketball uniforms

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue men's basketball players will pay homage to the late Caleb Swanigan with their uniforms this season.
"This year, we will honor the legacy of Caleb Swanigan with a patch on our uniforms," the team announced on social media Tuesday.
Photos show the uniforms with a square patch that has Swanigan's nickname, "Biggie," and his old number, 50.
Swanigan was Indiana Mr. Basketball and a standout at Purdue before a stint in the NBA with the Portland Trailblazers and Sacramento Kings. He died in June at age 25.
Swanigan was adopted as a child and had shared how he had experienced homelessness. He also spoke openly about his experience with childhood obesity and his work in the community with FoodCorps, a national organization that puts healthy food in schools.
According to the Allen County Coroner's Office, a doctor signed the death certificate noting Swanigan died of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. No other details were provided.