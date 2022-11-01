Caleb Swanigan to be honored on Purdue men's basketball uniforms

The former Purdue big man died in June at age 25.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue men's basketball players will pay homage to the late Caleb Swanigan with their uniforms this season.

"This year, we will honor the legacy of Caleb Swanigan with a patch on our uniforms," the team announced on social media Tuesday.

Photos show the uniforms with a square patch that has Swanigan's nickname, "Biggie," and his old number, 50.

This year, we will honor the legacy of Caleb Swanigan with a patch on our uniforms. pic.twitter.com/JqEB39qTru — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 1, 2022

Swanigan was Indiana Mr. Basketball and a standout at Purdue before a stint in the NBA with the Portland Trailblazers and Sacramento Kings. He died in June at age 25.

Swanigan was adopted as a child and had shared how he had experienced homelessness. He also spoke openly about his experience with childhood obesity and his work in the community with FoodCorps, a national organization that puts healthy food in schools.