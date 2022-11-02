x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 person critically wounded in shooting at Anderson convenience store

Police were called to the Conoco, 1002 Nichol Avenue, around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Credit: WTHR/Adam Pyle

ANDERSON, Ind. — One person was badly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Anderson convenience store.

An Anderson Police spokesperson said officers were called to the Conoco gas station at 1002 Nichol Avenue around 5:45 p.m.. They found an adult male inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Woman dead in east Indianapolis shooting

The victim was taken to an Anderson hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

The police spokesperson said a preliminary investigation indicates a male suspect entered the store and "immediately began shooting at the victim."

RELATED: Man dies months after east side shooting, death ruled homicide

The suspect fled in a vehicle, but police did not provide a description.

If you have information, contact Anderson Police Det. Ryan Prado at  765-648-6755 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Credit: WTHR/Adam Pyle

What other people are reading:

More Videos

In Other News

Remembering Larry the Can Man

Before You Leave, Check This Out