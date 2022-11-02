1 person critically wounded in shooting at Anderson convenience store

Police were called to the Conoco, 1002 Nichol Avenue, around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — One person was badly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Anderson convenience store.

An Anderson Police spokesperson said officers were called to the Conoco gas station at 1002 Nichol Avenue around 5:45 p.m.. They found an adult male inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an Anderson hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

The police spokesperson said a preliminary investigation indicates a male suspect entered the store and "immediately began shooting at the victim."

The suspect fled in a vehicle, but police did not provide a description.

If you have information, contact Anderson Police Det. Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).