'It's definitely unsettling' | Delphi community seeking answers about double murder suspect Richard Allen

Those who live in Delphi are still trying to cope with news that Richard Allen is the man police say murdered Abby Williams and Libby German.

"I'm just surprised he lived so close, and it took so long," said Josh Rogers.

"Everything is so shocking," said Carey Rogers.

The Rogers drove by Allen's home Tuesday.

As neighbors decorated their lawns with election signs, there were also "no trespassing" signs and yards roped off, perhaps to keep news media away.

"I mean it's the day after Halloween, but it's a little eerie," Carey Rogers said. "We've got kids that are similar ages. My little stepbrother went to school with the girls and it's just like ... yeah, it's just heartbreaking all around."

Eerie and tense.

On the square in downtown Delphi, businesses like the Office Tavern put up a new sign on their door, reading, "No media allowed."

They weren't the only ones.

Country Hair also had a sign.

Off-camera, one business owner told 13News the community is still in shock.

13News learned Richard Allen is a husband and a father.

"He looks just like a regular guy from Indiana. Some guy you pass on the street and wouldn't think twice about," said Carey Rogers. "Just being as free as they are for as long as they have been is unnerving. It's definitely unsettling."