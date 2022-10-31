'A big relief' | Neighbors react to arrest in Delphi murders

"It's just a big relief, it really is," said one resident.

DELPHI, Ind. — An emotional day for many in Delphi as they feel one step closer to finding out what happened to Abby Williams and Libby German.

"They deserve so much more than this. They deserve their lives, but this is the best scenario we can hope for out of it. We've waited a long time," said Janis Hinman.

Like others, Hinman waited five years for word of an arrest in their deaths.

"It's just a big relief. It really is. Really is," said Dan Aldridge.

Valerie Lottino watched on her cell phone Monday as authorities named Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

It's a crime that rocked this community to its core.

"I was nervous to go to trails alone. I have a daughter who's around the same age. I was nervous for her to go anywhere. Now, they kind of have someone that they suspect, it's relieving. It makes me feel safer," said Lottino.

A big relief.

"It's a huge relief they've got one of them but they're saying there's still possibly a second one, like they said five years ago," said Hinman.

An unnerving feeling for Hinman as Allen lived and worked in Delphi.

"This man carried on with his life like it was nothing and it didn't phase him as he watched a whole entire community struggle with what happened with these two girls," said Hinman.

Aldridge echoed that sentiment.

"Lived here and was in the community and ran around like there was nothing going on," Aldridge said. "It's kind of a slap to the face."

Neighbors say they're hoping for answers.