Libby German's family speaks out after arrest of suspected killer

"I just know that there's another job, another hill for us to climb ahead of us. But we're up for the challenge," Mike Patty said.

DELPHI, Ind. — The family of Liberty German is speaking out after the announcement of Richard M. Allen being charged in the Delphi killings.

Allen is facing two counts of murder in the killings of German and Abigail Williams in February 2017.

When asked if he had anything to say to Allen, German's grandfather, Mike Patty, had a short response.

"No, I'll save that for when I see him face to face," Mike Patty said.

Patty mentioned that law enforcement had always said the killer could be living among the people of Delphi.

Patty said their attention now turns to the trial.

"It was kinda bittersweet. I just know that there's another job, another hill for us to climb ahead of us. But we're up for the challenge, and we're gonna keep after it. We're not gonna stop," Patty said.

The family said Allen actually processed some of the photos for the family of the crime scene. The family said Allen did not charge them for the photos when they went in to the CVS to collect them.

Allen was taken to the White County Jail and is being held without bond.