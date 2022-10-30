Here's a timeline of major developments in the Delphi murders case

Example video title will go here for this video

Police sources confirmed for 13News an arrest was made in the case and a news conference was scheduled for Monday.

The killings of Abby and Libby :

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing at the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. They were reported missing that evening, but an initial search turned up nothing.

Feb. 14

The next day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, law enforcement and volunteers from all across the area joined the search for German and Williams.

People in the community were on edge. There was concern that two girls in a quiet community could go missing and there was fear something bad had happened.

It wasn't until late on the 14th, that police confirmed two bodies were found in an area along Deer Creek, just a ways east from the bridge.

At the time, about 24 hours after they were reported missing, police would only confirm bodies were found and would not identify them.

Feb. 15

On Feb. 15, 2017, police confirmed the two bodies found were those of the missing girls.

In documents later released, an FBI agent noted that pieces of clothing from one of the victims were missing and that it "appeared the girls' bodies were moved and staged." There were no visible signs of a struggle or fight.

The agent suspected a souvenir had been taken by the killer and that it was common for perpetrators to memorialize the crime scene with pictures.

The FBI agent said investigators did recover fibers and unidentified hairs at the crime scene.

Later on Feb. 15, 2017, police revealed German's phone was found. On it, police believed, were images of the suspected killer. They showed a man coming across the bridge toward the girls.

In those early days, and at times later, investigators looked at the man who owned the property along where the girls were found.

For more than 50 years, Ronald Logan lived on County Road 300 North near the trail that leads to the Monon High Bridge.

“People walk up and down there with their children. It’s quite a nice little trail and bridge," Logan told 13News at the time. “The area they were in was very hard to get to. I mean, you can’t get there unless you walk there. Somebody had to be walking with them or something."

Logan's home was searched. An FBI agent speculated about his possible involvement in the homicides, but no evidence was ever found linking Logan to the murders.

The FBI agent noted that 77-year-old Logan appeared to be in good physical condition and his voice was "not inconsistent" with that of the voice captured on German's phone.

The FBI agent also claimed that text messages sent to and from Logan's phone the evening of Feb. 13, 2017, showed he was likely outside his home and "in the proximity of where LG and AW's bodies were located." The agent noted that Logan had been physically able to get up and down the hill from his home to the crime scene when he met with officers on Feb. 17.

The agent was specific that they believed Logan could be involved in the murders: “I believe there is probable cause to believe that Ronald Logan has committed the crime of murder and evidence of that could be found on Ronald Logan’s property.”

Feb. 16

The FBI got permission to search the entire property, including Logan’s home, garage, his pick-up truck, computers and cell phones. A previous search of Logan's home on Feb. 16, for a parole violation, noted he had numerous weapons including handguns and knives.

Logan died in 2020 and was never officially named a suspect in the Delphi murders.

Feb. 18

On Feb. 18, 2017, a memorial service was held for the girls. The community began mourning their loss at the same time concerns about a killer in the community remained.

Feb. 22

A week later on Feb. 22, 2017, police released audio from German's phone, in which you hear a man say, "Down the hill." It wouldn't be until years later that we would learn the recording was 43 seconds long.

March 9

Despite thousands of tips and assistance from Indiana State Police and the FBI, there were no arrests and few developments beyond the March 6 search of Logan's home.

Then on March 9, police gave another update and we heard from family of Libby German.

Soon a month had passed since the killings and then weeks more. The girls' school memorialized them with benches. A charity game was held in their memory. But police were no closer to finding her killer.

July 17

Then on July 17, 2017, police released a first sketch of a suspect.

A flurry of tips came pouring in, but as police crossed each one off – no arrests were made.

September