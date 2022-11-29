Judge orders release of redacted court docs in arrest of Richard Allen for Delphi murders

The documents detail what led to a murder charge against Richard Allen in the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

DELPHI, Ind. — A judge ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the Delphi murders.

The probable cause affidavit had remained a secret to the public for weeks after Allen's arrest at the order of a Carroll County judge. That judge later recused himself, and a special judge, Fran Gull out of Allen County, was put on the case.

Gull made the decision to publicly release redacted court documents Tuesday after hearing public arguments on the motion Nov. 22.

On Nov. 23, the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office released a statement saying, "we strongly believe the evidence shows Richard Allen was involved in the murder of Libby and Abby. Because the investigation is ongoing and given the intense public interest in this case, we think it would be best if the documents remain sealed. Regardless of the ruling, we believe we have a very strong case against Mr. Allen and look forward to making our argument in trial."

HAPPENING NOW:



For the first time since Tuesday's hearing in the #RichardAllen case, we are hearing from Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland.



Here is his statement, shared by Indiana State Police.@WTHRcom | #Delphi pic.twitter.com/uc4OiV8NhP — Samantha Johnson 13 NEWS (@SamJohnsonNews) November 23, 2022

Allen was taken into custody Oct. 26 and was formally charged for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German on Oct. 28.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland asked a judge to keep all court records from the public even before he filed murder charges. Judge Benjamin Diener agreed to the request, signing an order to seal the records. Since then, an Allen County Superior Court judge, Frances Gull, was appointed as a special judge to oversee Allen's court proceedings after Diener recused himself from the case.

Gull chose to take the motion under advisement Nov. 22, with a ruling to be released at a later date. Becky Patty, Libby’s grandmother, posted on Facebook Nov. 23, saying she was glad the public hearing was finally over.

"When we were called in and told LE had someone in custody, I thought I would be elated – but then you stop and think about all the new lives that will be affected by this person being arrested and realize it really is sad," she said.

Read her full statement below:

Yesterday was a long hard day and I am glad it is finally over. The one question many were asking the families is “how... Posted by Becky Marchand Patty on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Allen's attorneys have filed a petition to be let out on bail "because neither the proof of guilt is evident, nor the presumption of guilt strong, the Accused is seeking a hearing to release the Accused." Allen is asking for the court to either reduce his bail to a "reasonable" amount or release him on his own recognizance. The hearing for that decision is now scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023.

Allen's trial is scheduled to start March 20 at 9 a.m., but that date is expected to be moved back to provide both the prosecutor and defense more time to prepare for a trial.

On Nov. 28, Allen's attorneys filed a motion for a change of venue for the trial, citing "the extensive media attention" making it difficult to find a jury that has not heard of the case.

What we know about Richard Allen

Allen had not been previously mentioned as a suspect possibly connected to the girls' deaths.

He is known to go by Rick or Ricky.

Allen has lived in Delphi for at least 16 years, and his home is less than two miles from the Monon High Bridge, where the girls disappeared after going on a hike. Records show he previously lived in Greenwood and in Mexico, Indiana.

13News learned Allen is a licensed pharmacy technician. He received his Indiana license in 2018, and it's still active. Neighbors told 13News Allen worked at the CVS in Delphi, even at one point developing photos for Libby German's family after the killings. German's family said Allen did not charge them for printing the photos.

Since being accused, Allen said in a court document that his wife had to leave their home and that he lost his job and his wife had to leave hers.

Andrew Baldwin, defense attorney for Allen, said the family has been "tremendously" impacted by his arrest.

"His wife is just a wonderful person, and she loves her husband. They've been married for over 30 years. They were basically high school sweethearts. They love each other, and she fully supports him," Baldwin said. "But it is devastating. She's scared. She doesn't want to leave her house."