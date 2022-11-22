Judge deciding on release of court docs in Delphi killings case

Richard Matthew Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28 for the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017.

DELPHI, Ind — The public may soon learn new details about the deaths of two Delphi teenagers and why police believe Richard Allen is responsible for their murders. A court hearing Tuesday will determine whether important documents in the case will remain sealed or will be released for public viewing.

Allen has also submitted a petition to be let out on bail. As part of that petition, Allen claims that "because neither the proof of guilt is evident, nor the presumption of guilt strong, the Accused is seeking a hearing to release the Accused.” Allen is asking for the court to either reduce his bail to a "reasonable" amount or release him on his own recognizance.

Allen was under tight security as he was ushered into the Carroll County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Minutes later, the family of Libby German arrived and entered the courthouse to await a chance to see the man accused of killing Libby.

Detectives with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force took 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen of Delphi into custody on Oct. 26, 2022 at the Indiana State Police Post in West Lafayette.

He was taken to the Carroll County Jail and held there until Friday, Oct. 28, when he was transferred to the White County Jail.

A request was approved to move Allen to a state facility controlled by the Department of Correction. IDOC did not reveal which facility, out of concerns of safety and security.

On Nov. 9, Allen requested a public defender on his behalf. The court took quick action and attorneys were appointed to represent him.

According to court records, Bradley Anthony Rozzi of Logansport is the lead attorney on the case. Court records confirm Rozzi was appointed by the court.

The co-counsel is Andrew Joseph Baldwin with Baldwin Perry & Kamish PC in Franklin. Baldwin's office confirmed for 13News he was appointed by the court.

Allen had not been previously mentioned as a suspect possibly connected to the girls' deaths.

Allen is known to go by Rick or Ricky.

He has lived in Delphi for at least 16 years and his home is less than two miles from the Monon High Bridge. Records show the suspect previously lived in Greenwood and in Mexico, Indiana.

13News learned Allen is a licensed pharmacy technician. He received his Indiana license in 2018 and it's still active. Neighbors told 13News Allen worked at the CVS in Delphi, even at one point developing photos for Libby German's family after the killings. Her family said Allen would not charge them for the photos.

Allen has no criminal history other than a few speeding tickets and a citation for not wearing a seat belt.