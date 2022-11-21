Delphi community reacts to Richard Allen in court Tuesday

The north side entrance will be the only way in and out of the courthouse for public use.

DELPHI, Ind. — On Tuesday, all eyes will be on the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

At 9 a.m., Richard Allen, the man accused in the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams, will go before a judge.

For those like Dan Gottschalk, it's one step closer to finding the truth.

"This has drug on so long. I think the feeling in the community is – if this gentleman is indeed guilty, we all hope justice is done, and that we can at least get this episode of Carroll County history behind us," he said.

For others, like Randy Whiteaker, he hopes everyone stays safe.

"I think there's going to be a tremendous amount of police," Whiteaker said.

There will also be increased security measures.

The courthouse opens at 7 a.m. for employees and 8 a.m. for the public. The north side entrance will be the only way in and out of the courthouse for public use.

Seating inside the Circuit Court will be limited.

There are no cameras, cellphones or electronic devices allowed inside beyond the first floor.

Whiteaker said he's anticipating lots of media and hundreds of others descending on the small town, all to try and get their first look at Richard Allen.

"You can't get him into the courthouse without taking him out of a car or vehicle. There's no access otherwise, so it makes me wonder what could happen. I hope it don't, but it could," said Whiteaker.

They encourage others to let the justice system do what it is designed to do.

"It's a small town and it won't be the same. Hopefully justice is served. That's all you can do and just pray for the best," said Cesar Cervantes.

And hope for patience from a community and the public who's waited more than five years to find out what really happened to Abby Williams and Libby German and who is responsible.