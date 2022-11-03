Man sentenced to 64 years in January murder outside Indianapolis apartment complex

Andre Johnson is accused of killing 29-year-old Marlin Kiser in January.

INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was sentenced to 64 years for the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson was found guilty in September.

"We are pleased to bring justice for Marlin, his family and friends," said Prosecutor Ryan Mears. "This resolution is yet another example of our community taking a stand against those who commit acts of violence."

Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.

Police were called to the area on a report of a person shot at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

They arrived to find Kiser dead, lying in the grass next to his gold Dodge Ram truck. An autopsy later found Kiser's cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators watched surveillance footage, which court documents say shows Johnson arriving at Carriage House East Apartments at around 6:25 p.m.

Johnson parked his truck near Kiser's apartment and, at 6:41 p.m., got out of the truck, scoped the area out and moved his truck to a parking spot that was "in a direct line of sight" to Kiser's apartment building, the documents said.

He waited there for nearly two hours until 8:28 p.m. when Kiser pulled into the parking lot and parked in front of his apartment. This is when Johnson was seen getting out of his truck and running along the side of the building while trying to stay out of Kiser's sight.

When Kiser got out of his truck, Johnson ran toward him then got behind Kiser's truck and started shooting at Kiser. After firing several shots, Johnson ran to his truck, got in and drove away.

A license plate reader captured the license plate number for Johnson's truck and detectives say Johnson's GPS bracelet showed him "directly at the shooting scene at the time shots were fired."

His GPS bracelet also showed him at the apartment complex for two hours, which matches up with what was captured in the surveillance video.

Documents say Johnson immediately went home after the shooting.

Several hours later, police and members of the SWAT team arrested Johnson at his home on the east side of Indianapolis in the 900 block of Drexel Avenue.