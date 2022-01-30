Man killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of 42nd Street between North Mitthoefer and North German Church roads.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a northeast side shooting that left one person dead Sunday night.

Officers were called at around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoefer and North German Church roads.

IMPD said officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting. At this time, police have not released any information identifying the person who died or the circumstances of the shooting. However, IMPD said investigators do not believe there's a threat to the neighborhood.