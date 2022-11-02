Reba McEntire postpones Indianapolis show on advice of doctor

The country music star was advised by her doctor to rest her voice, leading to the rescheduling of her Gainbridge Fieldhouse concert and two others.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of country music star Reba McEntire will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Indianapolis.

The singer was scheduled to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, but said a doctor advised her to rest her voice and reschedule this weekend's shows.

An update about this weekend’s shows… pic.twitter.com/8t82lqcttR — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 2, 2022

McEntire will return to Indianapolis on Friday, Dec. 16. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the original show will be honored at the rescheduled date, or may be returned for a refund in the next 30 days. According to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, refunds must be obtained from the original point of purchase by the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 2.

McEntire also rescheduled shows in Columbus, Ohio and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Country music singer Terri Clark ("Girls Lie Too," "You're Easy on the Eyes") is opening shows on the 17-city tour.