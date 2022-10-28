Shania Twain's 2023 tour making summer stop at Ruoff Music Center

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Five-time Grammy Award winner Shania Twain announced the release of her new album, "Queen of Me," on Feb. 3, 2023 accompanied by a 49-stop concert tour.

The "Queen of Me Tour," will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, July 15, 2023, along with special guest Breland as part of Live Nation's Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at www.LiveNation.com

The new album is Twain's sixth original full-length offering, and her first record since 2017.

The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see Twain in nearly five years, following a highly successful Las Vegas run.