Reba McEntire performing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November

Tickets for the Nov. 5 show go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music legend Reba McEntire is coming to Indianapolis this fall.

McEntire will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Country music singer Terri Clark ("Girls Lie Too," "You're Easy on the Eyes") will open all shows on the 17-city tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets will be available to McEntire's fans beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans must be signed up to McEntire's email list by Tuesday, July 12 at 12:59 a.m. ET in order to receive the presale code, which will be emailed out Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, July 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

"I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," McEntire said in a news release. "We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"

Since releasing her first album 45 years ago, McEntire has won numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People's Choice Awards and six Country Music Awards.

McEntire has sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and has had 35 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, including "Fancy," "How Blue," "How Was I to Know" and "The Last One to Know."