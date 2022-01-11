Taylor Swift announces 27-stop US stadium tour in 2023

Demand for tickets to Taylor Swift's tour is expected to be "overwhelming."

One day after becoming the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Taylor Swift has announced her first tour since 2018.

The Eras Tour will kick off its 27-stop U.S. leg on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, with other stops in Las Vegas, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and more. The full list is available on Swift's website and below.

"It's a journey through all the eras of my musical career," Swift said on Good Morning America Tuesday. "I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me, and really I'm just so excited that I get to look you guys in the eye and say thank you for everything, thank you for this incredible week with 'Midnights' and everything that you've done for me."

Tour openers include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, GAYLE, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

International dates are set to be announced at a later date.

When and how can you buy Taylor Swift tickets?

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18. According to an email sent to fans who signed up for a pre-sale, demand is expected to be "overwhelming." Swift is participating in Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which lets fans register for the presale until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Nov. 9.

To register, go to the "Events" page on Swift's website and select "Sign up" next to the show you're interested in. Some fans were sent to a digital Ticketmaster "queue" due to high demand. The page said time of registration doesn't matter as long as you're signed up by the Nov. 9 deadline.

Fans who register will be notified via email Nov. 14 if they've been verified and selected to participate in the presale. It begins Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time, with a six-ticket purchase limit.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

"While Verified Fan does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does help ensure only fans are invited to buy tickets," the email said. The idea is to keep bots from buying up tickets before fans have a chance.

This is Swift's first tour since "Reputation" in 2018. The singer has released several albums since then including her latest, "Midnights."

Taylor Swift's tour: List of concerts