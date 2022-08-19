New docuseries highlights Black culture in Indianapolis

Loving Life Productions and Circle City Storytellers teamed up to create "Naptown Narratives."

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way African American stories are being told here in Indianapolis through a docuseries which you can check out this weekend.

Loving Life Productions and Circle City Storytellers teamed up to create "Naptown Narratives," which highlights Indy Black culture through storytelling.

Their latest film premieres Saturday, Aug. 20 at Kan-Kan Cinema at 7 p.m. "Naptown Narratives" is about a local woman who has found success in running her own business while still giving back to the community.

Both organizations believe this is a new way to shed light on different parts of Indianapolis.

"Now we have an opportunity to take a story that we've been filming for like the last five or six months and create an actual film out of it and allow the public to experience it together," said Anthony Murdock, with Circle City Storytellers. "I think from a storytelling perspective, there's a whole new arc and a whole new narrative that we can create from this film premiere."

Click here to purchase tickets.