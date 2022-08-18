Purdue responds to viral TikTok showing crowded makeshift dorm

The video, which shows a crowded room with multiple beds, dressers and metal racks throughout, has been viewed and shared hundreds of thousands of times.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is responding to a viral TikTok showing the living situation in one of their dormitories.

The video, which shows a crowded room with multiple beds, dressers and metal racks throughout, has been viewed and shared hundreds of thousands of times.

13News reached out to Purdue to find out what's going on.

A university spokesperson said there are 54 students in temporary housing, with 16 more expected to move in soon. But the school is working to move them into regular dorm spaces next week and should have everyone settled by mid-September.

This isn't the first time we've seen viral videos of Purdue's temporary housing situation. Just last year, another video went viral showing 10 beds in a single room at Shreve Hall.