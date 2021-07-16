Indianapolis filmmaker sharing local human trafficking victims' stories

Mark Steenbarger's short films will be shown for free at the Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie Thursday Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Human trafficking is known as modern slavery, and police believe it is not just a problem in big cities.

The Indiana Attorney General office said human trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal industries in the world.

In 2019, there were 157 human trafficking cases reported in Indiana, which is a 19% increase from the year before.

A local filmmaker is doing his part in sharing the stories of survivors.

“Personally, this is one of the darkest parts of society, what is happening in this space,” Mark Steenbarger said, who has seen the effects of human trafficking up close. “It knows no gender, it knows no race. It is the dark underbelly of the city."

For the past few years, Steenbarger has been working with local human trafficking survivors by creating short films to tell their stories. The short films will be shown for free at the Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie Thursday Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

Steenbarger said these short films have the power to change the lives of survivors.

“[The films will] give them their voice back, allow them to speak. They still have a story. Their lives matter. They have value. We want to help them heal," Steenbarger said.

Viewers at the screening will also learn about signs of human trafficking — some of which can sometimes go unnoticed.

According to the Indiana Attorney General office, here are some signs to look for in human trafficking victims:

Individuals are unaware of their location, the date or time.

Individuals are unable to tell a consistent story.

Individuals avoid eye contact.

Individuals wear clothing inappropriate for the weather.

Individuals exhibit signs of physical abuse.

Individuals are accompanied by older, controlling individuals.

Individuals have excessive cash or expensive items.

Steenbarger said it’s important Hoosiers support survivors as they heal.

“Help them get back into the community and experience a full rewarding life like the rest of us. They deserve it,” Steenbarger said.

Click here to get free tickets to the screening of the short films.