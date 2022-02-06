Indy Film Fest back in person starting June 15

After two years as a virtual event, Indy Film Fest returns to an in-person theater experience at a new venue.

INDIANAPOLIS — The cinema experience is back in Indianapolis. Indy Film Fest returns to theatres with a new venue after two years of going virtual.

Indy Film Festival's Artistic Director Craig Mince said people would be surprised to know just how many movies are made in Indiana. For years, the festival has highlighted local filmmakers making movies, often times before they hit the big screen.

Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie opened a year ago and will host the 2022 Indy Film Fest June 15-19, with online screenings continuing through June 26. The cinema is located at 1258 Windsor St. near Massachusetts Avenue on the west end of Brookside Park, on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The festival lineup includes several local films was well as premieres and bigger titles at Kan-Kan.

After two virtual years, the theatre experience is a different mindset.

"To be at home watching a movie in the dark, it's great. We've all done it," said Mince. "We've all done it for the last couple years. But the experience is different when you're surrounded by other folks. The group-think logic starts to take over and you laugh at things you maybe wouldn't have laughed at home, or you cry at things you wouldn't necessarily cry at at home. So, you just get this shared experience that you just don't get watching movies at home."

Tax incentives for filmmakers to make movies in Indiana returned to the Hoosier state, and Mince said the landscape is ever-changing.

The festival opens with a family-friendly film called "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On." It will also feature a dark comedy called "I Love My Dad" featuring Patton Oswalt.

Kan-Kan will also offer Cereal Cinema each month for families to enjoy cereal and a classic movie on Saturday at the Athenaeum Theatre. It will show "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in honor of the movie's 40th anniversary on June 18.

The festival needs several volunteers.

To volunteer or for more information about Indy Film Fest and Cereal Cinema, click here.