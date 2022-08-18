Indianapolis Police make arrest after 11-year-old girl reports being assaulted in park

A suspect was being held in the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of criminal confinement and child molesting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after a child was assaulted in a park on the near east side.

Neighbors along Forest Manor Avenue say police were all over Legacy Park of Hope Tuesday night, investigating after an 11-year-old girl told them a man sexually assaulted her there.

After police issued an alert about an alleged suspect in the case, reports say they arrested James Kenneth Howard Jr.

Howard was being held in the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of criminal confinement and child molesting.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to give his name, said he hoped police would patrol the area more often, especially in light of what allegedly happened Tuesday.

“These children are out here, and we need to do everything we can to keep them safe,” he said.

13News has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office seeking court documents that may provide more detail about the investigation.