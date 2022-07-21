POLICE: Marion man stole school bus, tried to assault 17-year-old girl

Zachary Case, 35, was arrested on 17 charges including attempted rape, battery on an officer, and striking a law enforcement animal.

MARION, Indiana — Marion, Indiana police officers arrested a man they say stole a school bus Thursday morning, attempted to assault a 17-year-old girl and then assaulted an officer.

Zachary Case, 35, was arrested on 17 charges connected to the crimes.

According to police, the 17-year-old called 911 around 3:46 a.m. on July 21. She was screaming for help and dispatchers could hear a man in the background.

When officers arrived to the home near South Lincoln Boulevard and East 32nd Street, they spotted a man running from the home. Police said an officer chased Case and tried to use a stun gun on him.

Instead, Case began hitting the officer in the face and police said he even tried to take the gun from the officer's holster.

Another officer then arrived with a K-9 and police said Case again tried to run. The K-9 was able to catch Case and police arrested him. He was taken to Marion Health for treatment where he again physically resisted officers, according to a police statement.

Detectives said they learned Case stole a Marion Community School bus from the bus depot on East 30th Street and then drove to the girl's home. Investigators said they were told Case cornered the 17-year-old and tried to sexually assault her. A male at the home tried to stop Case and was also attacked.

Case was out on bond at the time from charges in Grant County for multiple felony charges from 2018-2022.