Indiana tax refund checks printing, will start being delivered later this week

INDIANAPOLIS — The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are printing and the first group of checks should reach Hoosiers' mailboxes later this week.

The Indiana State Auditor's Office said the printing process had been delayed by a paper shortage. Emily Boesen, with the auditor's office, said that delay turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

That's because the original $125 check can now be combined with the latest relief money approved by the General Assembly during the most recent special session.

"People will either receive $325 or $650, if they filed jointly, in a check," Boesen said. "By only mailing one check, we are actually able to save over $1 million, because of the fees to print, postage and processing."

This is only for people waiting on a physical check for their refund. If people already received the $125 refund through electronic deposit, they will receive the second refund of $200 in the same way ($400 if filing jointly).

To qualify for the original $125 (or $250 if filed jointly), taxpayers would have had to file an Indiana individual income tax return for 2020 with a postmark date of Jan. 3, 2022.

Boesen said the printing and mailing process can take up to 48 hours.

"We have 1.7 million checks to print, and we are able to print about 50,000 per day. That roughly is an estimate of 35 days of printing, which again gets us to early October," Boesen said.

Boesen said if Hoosiers have not received the check by Nov. 1, they can contact the Indiana Department of Revenue to ensure their mailing and banking information is up to date.

Additionally, Boesen said more Hoosiers will be eligible for the latest relief money allocated by state legislators.

"People that were not eligible for the $125, if they were able to receive social security benefits this last year, they will be eligible for the $200," Boesen said. "How they receive that $200 will depend on how they are set up with the Department of Revenue."