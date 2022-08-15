Here's when you can expect your tax refund check from the state

Emily Boesen with the Indiana Auditor's Office said the state expects to start printing checks Monday morning, which means the first checks could arrive by Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are still waiting on that tax refund check from the state, you're not alone.

As of Aug. 12, officials at the auditor's office said the state expects to print 1.7 million checks for Hoosier taxpayers.

Emily Boesen is the communications director and public information officer at the Indiana State Auditor's Office. She said the printing process has, most recently, been delayed by a paper shortage. Boesen said that delay turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

That's because the original $125 check can now be combined with the latest relief money approved by the General Assembly during the most recent special session.

"People will either receive $325 or $650, if they filed jointly, in a check," Boesen said. "By only mailing one check, we are actually able to save over $1 million, because of the fees to print, postage and processing."

"That is relief that I'm sure everyone can appreciate," Boesen said.

Boesen said the printing and mailing process can take up to 48 hours.

"We have 1.7 million checks to print, and we are able to print about 50,000 per day. That roughly is an estimate of 35 days of printing, which again gets us to early October," Boesen said.

Boesen said if Hoosiers have not received the check by Nov. 1, they can contact the Indiana Department of Revenue to ensure their mailing and banking information is up to date.

Additionally, Boesen said more Hoosiers will be eligible for the latest relief money allocated by state legislators.

"People that were not eligible for the $125, if they were able to receive social security benefits this last year, they will be eligible for the $200," Boesen said. "How they receive that $200 will depend on how they are set up with the Department of Revenue."

In the meantime, Boesen suggests Hoosiers keep an eye on their mailboxes and bank statements. Direct deposits for the newly-approved relief will be handled by the Department of Revenue, just like the initial $125 payments.

Boesen also thanked Hoosiers for their understanding, as the auditor's office works through the remaining kinks.