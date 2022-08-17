Man critically injured in massive Bargersville house fire

When fire crews arrived, they found a man outside the home who had been severely burned.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A man was critically injured in a massive house fire in Bargersville on Wednesday.

The Bargersville Fire Department posted that firefighters were working on a house fire at around 6 p.m. in the 6600 block of Travis Road.

They shared photos of the blaze erupting from the home, burning the majority of the house.

Crews encountered multiple explosions while working on the fire.

When they arrived, they found a man outside the home who had been severely burned. He was unable to speak and, at this time, firefighters say it's unclear if he was the owner or a resident of the home.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters say a narrow driveway and poor water access has hampered their efforts. Multiple agencies are working to put the fire out.

