IEMS makes changes to how emergency runs are handled

Paramedics now only go on runs where advanced life support measures are required.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis EMS is highlighting changes it has made to make sure Hoosiers get the life-saving care they need.

Over the last few years, we've seen ambulance calls increase by about 44%, while there has been a decline in the number of EMTs and paramedics and an 11% drop in available ambulances.

So how are Indy's EMS teams coping?

The chief of operations outlined how they've adapted in an article for the Journal of Emergency Medical Services.

There are two types of runs EMS responds to: advanced life support and basic life support.

Advanced life support requires a paramedic, which are in short supply, and basic life support is where EMTs come in with no paramedic needed.

But a review of past transports revealed paramedics spent more than half their time responding to basic support runs, leaving them unavailable for advanced calls.

So they switched things around. Now, paramedics only go on calls requiring advanced care so they're available when needed.

When it comes to EMT staffing, the department created a trainee program two years ago that requires no experience. Trainees go through a 10-week course and get hired on full-time after they're done.

"This isn't just something we're doing quickly to resolve a work shortage. We want to commit to this kind of recruitment, this kind of training, and bringing people into the medical field," said IEMS chief Dr. Dan O'Donnell.