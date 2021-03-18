Indianapolis EMS recruiting diverse candidates

IEMS will open up slots to anyone who wants to join the ranks, offering paid training to people with no health care experience.

INDIANAPOLIS — This past year, we've shared countless stories from health care workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Now, Indianapolis Emergency Services needs your help.

There is a nationwide shortage of emergency medical technicians and paramedics, and it's impacting IEMS.

IEMS is getting creative and finding new ways to attract diverse candidates, specifically those who live in Marion County.

"If there's one thing we learned in this past year is that health care is one of the linchpins of keeping everything going," said Van Bokkelen with IEMS. "Health care is always going to be here, and when people are called on most, they look to health care providers."

Bokkelen said IEMS will open up slots to anyone who wants to join the ranks, offering paid training to people with no health care experience.

The education, training and certification part of the program takes about 10 weeks.

"This is a very unique opportunity to get that foot in the door, maybe for someone who was worried about, 'well, I have to do this at night. I need to have another job,' and then go to medical school," Bokkelen said. "This is getting paid to work and learn, to start your career, to get you in the door for that, and then open up all the opportunities that can come."

Applications will be accepted through April 11. Candidates must be at least 18 years old.

IEMS has three Information sessions scheduled, and interested applicants are strongly encouraged to attend:

Thursday, March 18 at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m.

To reserve a spot, text "IEMS" to 40458.