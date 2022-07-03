IEMS paid training program recruits new medics

The 10-week EMT training program is available to people 18 and over with no prior EMS experience.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hannah Fox-Teague said she always wanted to help people.

"Growing up, I used to watch all the health care television shows and all of the medical field television shows," Fox-Teague said. "So I kind of always knew I wanted to do something in the medical field."

She worked a variety of jobs before deciding to pursue her true passion in health care. The day she took action, her life changed.

"I wanted something where I could be out in the community and see different people and help as many people as I could," Fox-Teague said.

Fox-Teague is among the first graduates of an Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services trainee program — a program that is ready to help anyone who's ever been interested in the health care field.

"They set you up for success, especially paying you through the whole program. I don't think anybody else does that," Fox-Teague said.

The 10-week EMT training program is available to people with no prior EMS experience. Once a candidate obtains a certification, they're hired full-time to work on an ambulance.

Dr. Dan O'Donnell, chief of IEMS, said the program offers a good way to get exposed to health care and the medical field.

"This isn't just something we're doing quickly to resolve a work shortage. We want to commit to this kind of recruitment, this kind of training and bringing people into the medical field over the next 18 months," O'Donnell said.

"It takes someone who is compassionate, but not to a fault," Fox-Teague said. "You have to be compassionate toward your patients, but you can't let someone walk all over you. Sometimes, you're showing up on this person's worst day."

It's something Fox-Teague said she trained for and a career path that can only lead to success.

"Coming to IEMS was more than just about the paycheck, and they make it more than just about the paycheck, so when they pay for your program, that's really helpful because a lot of us are coming back from not having a job for a long time. They set you up for success," Fox-Teague said.

The EMT trainee program is open to anyone at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalency and meets driver's license requirements.

Anyone interested in applying for the program must submit an application by April 1, with the program formally beginning May 9.

IEMS will hold virtual information sessions on March 14 at 6 p.m. and March 23 at 6 p.m. To RSVP for one of these sessions, please text "IEMS" to 317-597-8069.