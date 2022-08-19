New data shows Indiana home sales declined; market cooling

Indiana seasonal home sales are down by 12% year-to-year, according to the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors.

INDIANAPOLIS — The hot housing market that we've been experiencing is cooling down. Indiana home sales are down by 12% compared to last summer, according to the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors.

Real estate broker Amy Clark at Capstone Realty told 13News the slowdown is mainly due to higher interest rates and inflated prices. Current interest rates are now as high as 6.75% compared to where they previously stood at just under 3%. Clark said she wouldn't be surprised if rates hit 8%.

That's driving the home prices down, making it more affordable for buyers and giving them more say. For instance, buyers had been skipping home inspections and paying cash if the home didn't appraise just to compete. Buyers were also offering well over the asking price.

Clark said the market now isn't quite that competitive. Home inspections, for example, have returned.

While this news helps level the playing field for buyers, Clark is concerned for clients who already bought high.

"I'm afraid we're going to see a lot of people filing bankruptcy or not be able to pay their mortgages," Clark said. "How many people are going to be sitting on homes with no equity, in fact, negative equity in the home? So, that's one of my biggest concerns about the market. I worry about some of my clients that I've had because they were so desperate to get a home."

Clark said rental properties also aren't as available. Clark said it's often because many who sold are renting as they wait to get into a new home.

New home construction is also slowing down, despite the cost of goods dropping. Clark said before, people were building when they couldn't find a home they liked.

Now, with homes more readily available, they don't want to wait.

Zach Whitesel just sold his home for a little over asking price, and is moving into a new home this September. He said the market seemed just as competitive.