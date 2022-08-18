20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home

Avery R. McMillan was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road around 9:45 a.m.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student.

Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.

Deputies gave McMillan three doses of Narcan but were not able to revive her.

Swain said a 33-year-old man who lives at the home made the 911 call. The man told deputies he met McMillan Tuesday night near IU's campus and both went back to his home. He told deputies he found McMillan unconscious Wednesday morning and called 911. Deputies said the man is cooperating with the investigation.

McMillan, who was originally from Valparaiso, was in a sorority at IU but lived in an apartment in Bloomington.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is working with Indiana University Police on the investigation.