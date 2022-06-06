x
Marion County Fair to offer digital tickets this year

Tickets to the fair are on sale now and will be available at the gate for $5.
Credit: WTHR
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to increase convenience to Hoosiers in central Indiana, the Marion County Fair is introducing digital ticketing to fairgoers this summer.

Tickets to the fair will be available through HomeTown Ticketing. They are on sale now online. General admission tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate for $5.

"Since 2016, HomeTown has been on a mission to modernize the ticket buying experience for millions of people in Indiana, Ohio and across the country," said HomeTown Ticketing Chairman and CEO Ryan Hart in a press release. "We're trusted by hundreds of high schools and Athletic Associations, and now fairgoers across the state of Indiana are going to experience the convenience as well."

This year's fair runs Friday, June 24 through Sunday, July 3.

Parking for the fair is free in the lot across from the main gate, off Fisher Road. Premium parking is also available for purchase online for $10. The premium parking lot is located closer to the fairgrounds, off East Troy Avenue.

