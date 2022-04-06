Flight from Indy to Chicago aborts takeoff, evacuates on tarmac

The Republic Airways jet stopped its takeoff after an odor was reported in the cabin.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis to Chicago aborted its takeoff Saturday morning and evacuated on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport.

Flight 4837 left the gate just before 7:30 a.m. but never left the ground.

Republic told 13News that the flight stopped its takeoff after an odor was reported in the cabin. "All customers and crew members were safely evacuated," according to a statement. "We are working with our partner to get customers to their destination as quickly as possible."

Republic said 67 passengers and 4 crew members were on board the twin engine Embraer 175 jet.

The passengers used inflatable slides to exit from the front and rear of the cabin and were taken back to the terminal for rebooking.