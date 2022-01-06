Hit-and-run victim gave police key information before her death that led to man's arrest

Before her death, Kayla Bowling gave policethe plate number of the vehicle that hit her. IMPD detectives were able to use that information to track down the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — In the moments before her death, a bicyclist gave police a key piece of information about the suspect who hit her and then drove away. Police now say that information has led to an arrest.

(NOTE: The above video is from a June 1, 2022, report about the hit-and-run)

Kayla Bowling, 29, died Wednesday after being struck by a car on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police said they were called to a report of a bicyclist struck by a car at around 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Rural Street, near East Troy and South Keystone avenues.

Officers found Bowling laying near a bicycle in the driveway at that address. Medics took her to the hospital where she died shortly after arriving. The Marion County Coroner conducted an autopsy and determined her official cause of death to be pedestrian struck and killed.

Investigators said that before her death, Bowling gave the plate number of the vehicle that hit her. IMPD hit and run detectives were able to use that information to identify the suspect as Kyle Rigdon, 27.

Rigdon was arrested Friday by IMPD officers and members of the department's SWAT team.

He's accused of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in his case. As of Sunday afternoon, charges had not yet been filed against Rigdon.

Police are asking anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Det. Eric Amos at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov.