Female bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Indy's southeast side

The incident happened Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Rural Street, near East Troy and South Keystone avenues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died Wednesday after a driver hit her while she was riding a bike on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD responded to a report of an accident shortly before 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Rural Street, near East Troy and South Keystone avenues.

Police said the woman died from her injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, a driver hit the bicyclist and drove away from the scene. Police have not shared a suspect or vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.