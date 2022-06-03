IMPD: Pedestrian struck, killed in front of north side shopping center

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in a shopping center lot in the 3900 block of East 82nd Street, near Clearwater Lane.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in a shopping center lot in the 3900 block of East 82nd Street, near Clearwater Lane.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were responding to calls about a traffic accident with injury when dispatchers began receiving reports of a disturbance in front of Tilly's Pub & Grill, 3948 E 82nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are conducting what they currently call a death investigation, and homicide detectives were called. A person involved in the was being interviewed, according to the spokesperson.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact investigators at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.