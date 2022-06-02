3-year-old dies after weekend crash on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 3-year-old died after a weekend crash on Indianapolis' east side, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Thursday.
Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Layman Avenue, east of Emerson Avenue, for a crash with injuries.
Two adult drivers and six kids were taken to local hospitals with injuries. At the time, IMPD said one of the drivers was in critical condition and the other was in serious but stable condition.
One of the kids was listed in critical condition and five were in serious but stable condition, IMPD said Sunday.
On Thursday, June 2, the Marion County Coroner's Office said that 3-year-old Aniyah Cheshier died as result of the crash.
