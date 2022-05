The incident happened Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Southport Road, just east of Mann Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured on Indianapolis' southwest side Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 3800 block of West Southport Road, just east of Mann Road, around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

A person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.