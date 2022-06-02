ISP troopers save 80-year-old man in cardiac distress at Indy 500

Troopers found 80-year-old Robert Purgh, of Iowa, lying in the street, unconscious and not breathing.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — Indiana State Police troopers were able to save a man's life at the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 May 29, 2022.

The troopers were directing traffic on Georgetown Road when they were alerted a man collapsed near 25th Street.

Troopers found 80-year-old Robert Purgh, of Iowa, lying in the street unconscious and not breathing.

Troopers, along with a nurse who was in the area, started CPR. Another trooper brought an AED and a shock was used on Purgh. He regained a pulse before medical personnel arrived.

Purgh was taken to Methodist Hospital and ISP said he was awake and talking with staff at last check.

"The AED made all the difference," stated John Fruehling, Purgh's son-in-law, who was with Purgh. "Doctors said without the AED and CPR, Robert wouldn't be here."