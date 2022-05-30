x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis 500

Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse

The race's total purse of slightly less than $16.1 million smashed the previous mark of $14.4 million that was set in 2008.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented $3.1 million check for Sunday's victory.

Prize totals were announced Monday, the same day the annual victory celebration was held in downtown Indianapolis.

The 31-year-old Ericsson became the second 500 champion from Sweden, joining 1999 winner Kenny Brack, who helped mentor Ericsson early in his career. Ericsson drives for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Indy's total purse of slightly less than $16.1 million smashed the previous mark of $14.4 million that was set in 2008.

Runner-up Pato O’Ward of Mexico, who drives for Arrow McLaren SP, collected $1 million — the largest check a second-place finisher has earned in nearly a decade.

Credit: WTHR

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson received a $50,000 bonus for being named the race’s rookie of the year despite crashing late in the race. Johnson's winnings totaled nearly $208,000.

RELATED: 2022 Indy 500 Blog: Marcus Ericsson wins the 106th Indianapolis 500

The average payday for each driver was $485,000.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said in a statement. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”

Marcus Ericsson wins 2022 Indy 500

1 / 25
WTHR

Race organizers said the estimated crowd topped 325,000, which they believe makes it the largest attended single-day sporting event in the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

RELATED: 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Final Results

The IndyCar Series returns to action next weekend in Detroit.

Driver winnings

  1. Marcus Ericsson $3,100,000
  2. Pato O'Ward $1,000,000
  3. Tony Kanaan $400,000
  4. Felix Rosenqvist $570,500
  5. Alexander Rossi $548,000
  6. Conor Daly $527,100
  7. Helio Castroneves $205,300
  8. Simon Pagenaud $507,000
  9. Alex Palou $569,600
  10. Santino Ferrucci $134,500
  11. Juan Pablo Montoya $127,000
  12. JR Hildebrand $175,300
  13. Josef Newgarden $530,000
  14. Graham Rahal $483,000
  15. Will Power $474,300
  16. David Malukas $463,000
  17. Kyle Kirkwood $463,000
  18. Christian Lundgaard $463,000
  19. Ed Carpenter $117,000
  20. Devlin DeFrancesco $463,000
  21. Scott Dixon $707,000
  22. Marco Andretti $114,400
  23. Sage Karam $104,500
  24. Jack Harvey $158,800
  25. Takuma Sato $462,000
  26. Stefan Wilson $102,000
  27. Dalton Kellett $462,000
  28. Jimmie Johnson $207,900
  29. Scott McLaughlin $462,000
  30. Colton Herta $469,500
  31. Romain Grosjean $478,500
  32. Callum Ilott $463,000
  33. Rinus VeeKay $487,800