PHOTOS: Fans flood Indy 500 Snake Pit for first time in 3 years

Fans showed up at the Snake Pit in style this year to celebrate the return of "The Greatest Spectacle in Partying."

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis' largest — and muddiest — party returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, with fans flooding into the Snake Pit for the first time in three years.

This year's Indianapolis 500 Snake Pit lineup includes Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil led the party as this year's grand marshal.

"Having the opportunity to return to this racing spectacle at full capacity as Snake Pit grand marshal is truly an honor," O'Neil said in a news release. "I fully expect to not only be overtaken by the revelry of this event but also contribute to the energy and excitement of the Snake Pit as race fans from all different backgrounds descend upon Indianapolis. It’s going to be electric!"

By 6:30 a.m., a line of music fans decked out in rhinestones, jean shorts and bucket hats had already formed outside the legendary Snake Pit.

The gates opened 30 minutes later and it wasn't long until "The Greatest Spectacle in Partying" was in full force.