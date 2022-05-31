Man killed in 2-car Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A 64-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Shelby County on Monday.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Old State Road 252 and State Road 9, south of Shelbyville.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Robert J. Gladfelter, of Orlando, Florida, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a minivan at the intersection. Gladfelter died in the crash.
The driver of the car was injured and flown by helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. The driver of the minivan was transported to a Shelbyville hospital for their injuries.
Evidence at the scene indicated that the car failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by the minivan, police said.
Flat Rock fire and Shelbyville medics also assisted in the incident.
What other people are reading:
- Average gas price in Indiana could hit $4.79 this week
- Keeping children safe this summer with the right color swimsuit
- 'I'll be back' | Hélio makes plans to return for another run at 5th Indy 500 title
- Here's what the WHO knows about monkeypox so far
- Cleaning up IMS after Race Day helps nonprofits
- Missing 80-year-old Kokomo woman, dog both found dead in ditch
- 3 Indiana stores among 90 Sears locations to close
- Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa