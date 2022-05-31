Man killed in 2-car Shelby County crash

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Old State Road 252 and State Road 9, south of Shelbyville.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A 64-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Shelby County on Monday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Robert J. Gladfelter, of Orlando, Florida, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a minivan at the intersection. Gladfelter died in the crash.

The driver of the car was injured and flown by helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. The driver of the minivan was transported to a Shelbyville hospital for their injuries.

Evidence at the scene indicated that the car failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by the minivan, police said.

Flat Rock fire and Shelbyville medics also assisted in the incident.