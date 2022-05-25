IMPD: Pedestrian fatally struck late Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed late Tuesday.
An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to East 38th Street and North Gale Street around 10:30 p.m.
After a preliminary investigation, IMPD said a male, whose age is unknown, was crossing a street when he was struck by a vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped after the crash and stayed at the scene.
A crash investigation team was called.
What other people are reading: