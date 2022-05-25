x
IMPD: Pedestrian fatally struck late Tuesday

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. at East 38th and Gale streets.
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed late Tuesday.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to East 38th Street and North Gale Street around 10:30 p.m. 

After a preliminary investigation, IMPD said a male, whose age is unknown, was crossing a street when he was struck by a vehicle. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped after the crash and stayed at the scene.

A crash investigation team was called.

