Children's Museum pulls Juneteenth watermelon salad after criticism

Critics argued the Indianapolis Children's Museum's Juneteenth watermelon salad was a clear example of racial stereotyping.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis issued an apology Saturday after it was met with widespread criticism over a cafeteria menu item that was intended to commemorate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the freedom of Black slaves. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about 2 1/2 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. It was established as an official federal holiday last year.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis was selling a Juneteenth watermelon salad in its cafeteria. Critics argued the museum's failed effort to honor the holiday was a clear example of racial stereotyping.

In its statement, the museum apologized for the negative impact the salad had and said the salad has been removed from the cafeteria's menu.

The statement also said the museum is looking at how they can best convey stories and traditions during the celebration and make changes to how future food selections are made.

The full statement, which can be read below, concluded with the museum resolving to do better.

"As a museum, we apologize and acknowledge the negative impact that stereotypes have on communities of color. The salad has been removed from the menu. We are currently reviewing how we may best convey these stories and traditions during this year’s Juneteenth celebration as well as making changes around how future food selections are made by our food service provider.

Our food service provider uses the food and beverage menu to commemorate and raise awareness of holidays like Juneteenth. The team that made this selection included their staff members who based this choice of food on their own family traditions.

As we work to create a culture of empowerment and inclusivity, we know there will be stumbles along the way. As a museum, we have put a significant effort behind sharing the critical and diverse stories of a wide range of individuals. We also have placed a strong emphasis on expanding DEAI initiatives throughout the museum. We resolve to do better, and continue bringing all voices forward in our work."

This comes just weeks after Walmart faced similar backlash for selling a Great Value brand ice cream flavor commemorating Juneteenth.